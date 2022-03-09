Battery Charger IC Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Charger IC in global, including the following market information:

Global Battery Charger IC Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Battery Charger IC Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Battery Charger IC companies in 2021 (%)

The global Battery Charger IC market was valued at 675.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 835.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Li-ion Charger Ics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Battery Charger IC include Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, Richtek Technology, STMicroelectronics, Samsung Electronics, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Qualcomm, Renesas and Semtech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Battery Charger IC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Battery Charger IC Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Battery Charger IC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Li-ion Charger Ics

Super Capacitor Charger Ics

Lead Acid Charger Ics

Others

Global Battery Charger IC Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Battery Charger IC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Power Industry

Others

Global Battery Charger IC Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Battery Charger IC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Battery Charger IC revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Battery Charger IC revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Battery Charger IC sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Battery Charger IC sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Richtek Technology

STMicroelectronics

Samsung Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Qualcomm

Renesas

Semtech

Toshiba

Cypress Semiconductor

NXP

Intersil

New Japan Radio (NJR)

Microchip

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Battery Charger IC Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Battery Charger IC Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Battery Charger IC Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Battery Charger IC Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Battery Charger IC Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Battery Charger IC Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Battery Charger IC Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Battery Charger IC Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Battery Charger IC Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Battery Charger IC Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Battery Charger IC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery Charger IC Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery Charger IC Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Charger IC Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Battery Charger IC Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Charger IC Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

