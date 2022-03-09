Organic Polysulfide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Organic Polysulfide primarily contains an alkyl or aryl group. Organic Polysulfide exhibit properties such as high flexibility, tensile strength, greater impermeability, chemical and weather resistance, and high dielectric strength.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Polysulfide in global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Polysulfide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organic Polysulfide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Organic Polysulfide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Polysulfide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Polysulfide include Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant, Toray Fine Chemicals, PPG Industries, Flamemaster Corporation and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Polysulfide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Polysulfide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Polysulfide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

High Purity Grade

Global Organic Polysulfide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Polysulfide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Marine & Piping

Aerospace

Chemicals

Others

Global Organic Polysulfide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Polysulfide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Polysulfide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Polysulfide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Polysulfide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Organic Polysulfide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant

Toray Fine Chemicals

PPG Industries

Flamemaster Corporation

BASF

