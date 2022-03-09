Petroleum (PET) Coke Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Petroleum coke also known as pet coke is a valued by-product obtained from crude oil refining or purifying units, which is emerging as a perfect alternative for coal, and is generally used for thermal power and electricity generation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Petroleum (PET) Coke in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/129841/global-petroleum-coke-market-2022-2028-215

Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Petroleum (PET) Coke companies in 2021 (%)

The global Petroleum (PET) Coke market was valued at 14850 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19820 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Calcined Coke Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Petroleum (PET) Coke include Shell, Valero Energy, ConocoPhillips, MPC, Asbury Carbons, ExxonMobil, Aminco Resource, Carbograf and British Petroleum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Petroleum (PET) Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Calcined Coke

Fuel Grade

Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Power Generation

Cement

Storage

Steel

Others

Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Petroleum (PET) Coke revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Petroleum (PET) Coke revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Petroleum (PET) Coke sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Petroleum (PET) Coke sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shell

Valero Energy

ConocoPhillips

MPC

Asbury Carbons

ExxonMobil

Aminco Resource

Carbograf

British Petroleum

Ferrolux

Mitsubishi

Sumitomo

Nippon Coke&Engineering

Indian Oil

Atha

Essar Oil

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/129841/global-petroleum-coke-market-2022-2028-215

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Petroleum (PET) Coke Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Petroleum (PET) Coke Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Petroleum (PET) Coke Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum (PET) Coke Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Petroleum (PET) Coke Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum (PET) Coke Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/