Petroleum (PET) Coke Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Petroleum (PET) Coke Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Petroleum coke also known as pet coke is a valued by-product obtained from crude oil refining or purifying units, which is emerging as a perfect alternative for coal, and is generally used for thermal power and electricity generation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Petroleum (PET) Coke in global, including the following market information:
- Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Petroleum (PET) Coke companies in 2021 (%)
The global Petroleum (PET) Coke market was valued at 14850 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19820 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Calcined Coke Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Petroleum (PET) Coke include Shell, Valero Energy, ConocoPhillips, MPC, Asbury Carbons, ExxonMobil, Aminco Resource, Carbograf and British Petroleum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Petroleum (PET) Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Calcined Coke
- Fuel Grade
Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Power Generation
- Cement
- Storage
- Steel
- Others
Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Petroleum (PET) Coke revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Petroleum (PET) Coke revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Petroleum (PET) Coke sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Petroleum (PET) Coke sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Shell
- Valero Energy
- ConocoPhillips
- MPC
- Asbury Carbons
- ExxonMobil
- Aminco Resource
- Carbograf
- British Petroleum
- Ferrolux
- Mitsubishi
- Sumitomo
- Nippon Coke&Engineering
- Indian Oil
- Atha
- Essar Oil
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Petroleum (PET) Coke Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Petroleum (PET) Coke Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Petroleum (PET) Coke Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Petroleum (PET) Coke Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum (PET) Coke Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Petroleum (PET) Coke Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum (PET) Coke Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/