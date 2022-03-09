Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) is a special plastic material from the fluoropolymer family, formed by the polymerization of vinylidene difluoride.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane market was valued at 716.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 962.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane include Merck & Company, Arkema, Koch Membrane Systems, Bio-Rad Laboratories, General Electric, ThermoFisher Scientific, CITIC Envirotech, Toray Industries and Pall Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane

Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane

Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

General Filtration (Aqueous & Organic)

Sample Preparation

Bead-based Assays

Others

Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck & Company

Arkema

Koch Membrane Systems

Bio-Rad Laboratories

General Electric

ThermoFisher Scientific

CITIC Envirotech

Toray Industries

Pall Corporation

Pentair

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Membrane Product Type

