Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pour point depressants are used to allow the use of petroleum based mineral oils at lower temperatures. The lowest temperature at which a fuel or oil will pour is called a pour point. Wax crystals, which form at lower temperatures, may interfere with lubrication of mechanical equipment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pour Point Depressant (PPD) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Pour Point Depressant (PPD) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) market was valued at 924.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2961.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Styrene Esters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pour Point Depressant (PPD) include BASF, Evonik, Afton Chemical, Clariant, Croda, Chevron, Lubrizol, Infineum and Innospec and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pour Point Depressant (PPD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Styrene Esters
- Poly Alkyl Methacrylates(PAMA)
- Poly Alpha Olefin
- Ethylene Co-Vinyl-Acetate (EVA)
- Others
Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Aeronautics
- Marine
- Oil & Gas
Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pour Point Depressant (PPD) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pour Point Depressant (PPD) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pour Point Depressant (PPD) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Pour Point Depressant (PPD) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Evonik
- Afton Chemical
- Clariant
- Croda
- Chevron
- Lubrizol
- Infineum
- Innospec
- Akzo Nobel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pour Point Depressant (PPD) Companies
