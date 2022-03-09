Nitrogen Trifluoride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nitrogen trifluoride is an inorganic compound, known by the chemical formula NF3. It is a colorless, odorless, non-flammable, and oxidizing compressed gas as well as toxic and non-corrosive. Under ambient conditions, it offers various advantages such as chemical stability and low water solubility.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitrogen Trifluoride in global, including the following market information:

Global Nitrogen Trifluoride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nitrogen Trifluoride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Nitrogen Trifluoride companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nitrogen Trifluoride market was valued at 932.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1432.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.9999 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nitrogen Trifluoride include Mitsui Chemicals, SK MATERIALS, FOOSUNG Group, HYOSUNG, The Linde Group, Navin Fluorine International, Praxair Technology, Central Glass and Formosa Plastics Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nitrogen Trifluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nitrogen Trifluoride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nitrogen Trifluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.9999

0.9998

Global Nitrogen Trifluoride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nitrogen Trifluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Etching Agent

Abluent

Fluridizer

Oxidizing Agent

Additive for Combustion

Global Nitrogen Trifluoride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nitrogen Trifluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nitrogen Trifluoride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nitrogen Trifluoride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nitrogen Trifluoride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Nitrogen Trifluoride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsui Chemicals

SK MATERIALS

FOOSUNG Group

HYOSUNG

The Linde Group

Navin Fluorine International

Praxair Technology

Central Glass

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Kanto Denka Kogyo

Ulsan Chemical

Air Products and Chemicals

