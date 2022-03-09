Non-Ionic Surfactants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Surfactants or surface-active agents are compounds which decrease the surface tension of liquids, and between liquid and a solid. Non-ionic surfactant is a type of surfactant, which has no charged groups in its head.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Ionic Surfactants in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Non-Ionic Surfactants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Ionic Surfactants market was valued at 20370 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 24200 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alcohol Ethoxylates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Ionic Surfactants include 3M, Akzo Nobel, Arkema, BASF, Clariant, DowDuPont, Elementis, Evonik and Huntsman and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Ionic Surfactants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alcohol Ethoxylates

Fatty Alkanolamides

Amine Derivatives

Glycerol Derivatives

Others

Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cleaners

Emulsion

Additives

Others

Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Ionic Surfactants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Ionic Surfactants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-Ionic Surfactants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Non-Ionic Surfactants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

BASF

Clariant

DowDuPont

Elementis

Evonik

Huntsman

Kao Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Ionic Surfactants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Ionic Surfactants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Ionic Surfactants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Ionic Surfactants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Ionic Surfactants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Ionic Surfactants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

