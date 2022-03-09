Non-Woven Abrasive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Non-Woven Abrasive market was valued at 132.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 179.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/129849/global-nonwoven-abrasive-market-2022-2028-989

Non-Woven Rolls Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Woven Abrasive include 3M, Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Hermes Abrasives, Dewalt, Arc Abrasives, Mirka, Sia Abrasives, Klingspor and Nihon Kenshi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Woven Abrasive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-Woven Rolls

Non-Woven Discs

Non-Woven Wheels

Non-Woven Belts

Non-Woven Flap Wheels

Hand Pads

Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machinery

Electronic

Furniture

Automotive

Others

Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Woven Abrasive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Woven Abrasive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-Woven Abrasive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Non-Woven Abrasive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Hermes Abrasives

Dewalt

Arc Abrasives

Mirka

Sia Abrasives

Klingspor

Nihon Kenshi

Osborn

Walter Surface Technologies

Sait Abrasivi

United Star Abrasives

Nca(Noritake)

Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products

Kure Grinding Wheel

Valgro-Fynex

Venger-Abrasives

Kanai Juyo Kogyo

Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives

Hubei Yuli Abrasive Bekst

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/129849/global-nonwoven-abrasive-market-2022-2028-989

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Woven Abrasive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Woven Abrasive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Woven Abrasive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-Woven Abrasive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Woven Abrasive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Woven Abrasive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Woven Abrasive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-Woven Abrasive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-Woven Abrasive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Woven Abrasive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Woven Abrasive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Woven Abrasive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Woven Abrasive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Woven Abrasive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/