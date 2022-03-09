Non-Woven Filter Media Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nonwoven filter media comprises of nonwoven fabrics that are used to remove unwanted particulates from the liquid or gaseous fluids which are passed through them. Manufacturers widely use this filtration media in air, gas and liquid filtration processes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Woven Filter Media in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Woven Filter Media Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-Woven Filter Media Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Non-Woven Filter Media companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/129850/global-nonwoven-filter-media-market-2022-2028-25

The global Non-Woven Filter Media market was valued at 19600 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28250 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene Terephthalate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Woven Filter Media include 3M, DowDuPont, Sandler AG, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Parker Hannifin Corp, Pentair Residential Filtration, Johns Manville, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies and Hollingsworth & Vose and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Woven Filter Media manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Woven Filter Media Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Woven Filter Media Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Rayon

Others

Global Non-Woven Filter Media Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Woven Filter Media Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

HVAC

Hydrocarbon Processing

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Non-Woven Filter Media Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Woven Filter Media Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Woven Filter Media revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Woven Filter Media revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-Woven Filter Media sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Non-Woven Filter Media sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

DowDuPont

Sandler AG

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Parker Hannifin Corp

Pentair Residential Filtration

Johns Manville

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

Hollingsworth & Vose

Berry Global

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/129850/global-nonwoven-filter-media-market-2022-2028-25

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Woven Filter Media Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Woven Filter Media Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Woven Filter Media Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Woven Filter Media Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Woven Filter Media Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-Woven Filter Media Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Woven Filter Media Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Woven Filter Media Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Woven Filter Media Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-Woven Filter Media Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-Woven Filter Media Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Woven Filter Media Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Woven Filter Media Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Woven Filter Media Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Woven Filter Media Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Woven Filter Media Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/