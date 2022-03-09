Encapsulation Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Resin systems are intended to protect and insulate printed circuit boards and electronic components from the pressures of harsh and challenging environments, including; vibration moisture, physical shock and general contamination. By encapsulating the entire device, resins can procedure a complete barrier against such environments contribution superior performance under extreme circumstances. It is thermally conductive, shock absorbent, electrical insulating, and resistant to chemical & environmental exposure. In addition, this include low pressure molding, increase the advancements in development of sensors for research purposes, and medical sector has surged the demand for encapsulation resins.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Encapsulation Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Encapsulation Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Encapsulation Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Encapsulation Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Encapsulation Resins market was valued at 896 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1136.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Encapsulation Resins include Henkel AG, KGaA, Hitachi Chemical, Huntsman International, H.B. Fuller Company, ACC Silicones, BASF SE, DowDuPont and Fuji Chemical Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Encapsulation Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Encapsulation Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Encapsulation Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy Resins

Silicone Resins

Polyurethane Resins

Other

Global Encapsulation Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Encapsulation Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics & Electricals Components

Telecommunication Components

Automotive Components

Other

Global Encapsulation Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Encapsulation Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Encapsulation Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Encapsulation Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Encapsulation Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Encapsulation Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel AG

KGaA

Hitachi Chemical

Huntsman International

H.B. Fuller Company

ACC Silicones

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Fuji Chemical Industries

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Encapsulation Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Encapsulation Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Encapsulation Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Encapsulation Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Encapsulation Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Encapsulation Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Encapsulation Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Encapsulation Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Encapsulation Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Encapsulation Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Encapsulation Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Encapsulation Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Encapsulation Resins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Encapsulation Resins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Encapsulation Resins Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Encapsulation Resins Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

