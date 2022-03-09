Foam Blowing Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Foam Blowing Agents market was valued at 856.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1060.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrocarbons (HC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Foam Blowing Agents include Arkema, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, ExxonMobil, Honeywell International, The Chemours Company, Aeropres, Ajanta Group, Akzo Nobel and AMERICHEM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Foam Blowing Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Foam Blowing Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrocarbons (HC)

Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)

Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCHC)

Hydrofluoroolefins (HFO)

Global Foam Blowing Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polystryene (PS)

Polyoleofins (PO)

Global Foam Blowing Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Foam Blowing Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Foam Blowing Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Foam Blowing Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Foam Blowing Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

ExxonMobil

Honeywell International

The Chemours Company

Aeropres

Ajanta Group

Akzo Nobel

AMERICHEM

Diversified CPC International

Foam Supplies

HAITAI CHEMICAL

Haltermann Carless

Harp International

KSJN Chemicals

LANXESS

Lehmann&Voss

The Linde Group

Unistar Chemical

ZEON CORPORATION

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Foam Blowing Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Foam Blowing Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Foam Blowing Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Foam Blowing Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Foam Blowing Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Foam Blowing Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Foam Blowing Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foam Blowing Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Foam Blowing Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foam Blowing Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Foam Blowing Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foam Blowing Agents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

