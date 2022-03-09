Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carboxymethylcellulose is made from cellulose, commercially made from wood & chemically modified. CMC cellulose supports in extending the solubility of proteins to a certain pH level. Cellulose gum boosts the aesthetics of the finished product by imparting smooth texture and modifies the viscosity of numerous pharmaceutical formulations, foods and personal care products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) in global, including the following market information:

Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market was valued at 897.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1074.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.5 % Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) include DowDuPont, DKS, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES, Daicel Corporation, Ashland, Lamberti, Akzo Nobel N.V., CP Kelco, Shanghai Shenguang Edible Chemiccals and QINGDAO SINOCMC CHEMICAL. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99.5 %

90-99.5%

50-90%

Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Paper

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

Detergents

Others

Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowDuPont

DKS

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES

Daicel Corporation

Ashland, Lamberti

Akzo Nobel N.V.

CP Kelco

Shanghai Shenguang Edible Chemiccals

QINGDAO SINOCMC CHEMICAL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Companies

