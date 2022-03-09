Carbon Fiber Composite Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon fiber composites pose high stiffness, high chemical resistance, high tensile strength, and tolerant to excessive heat. They are recognized as clean energy technologies as it leads to energy reductions through fuel savings. Manufacturers are now concentrating on developing more advanced production technologies, so as to reduce the manufacturing and assembly costs and to meet the growing demand from several industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Composite in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Carbon Fiber Composite companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Fiber Composite market was valued at 25350 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Composite include Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Aeron Composite, Taekwang Industrial, Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries, Hindoostan Composite Solutions and SGL Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Composite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber

Polyacrylonitrile Carbon Fibers

Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Wind Energy

Marine

Rail Industry

Oil & Gas

Civil Engineering

Electronics and Electricals

Others

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Aeron Composite

Taekwang Industrial

Hexcel Corporation

Toray Industries

Hindoostan Composite Solutions

SGL Group

Teijin Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Fiber Composite Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Composite Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Composite Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Composite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Composite Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Composite Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Composite Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Composite Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

