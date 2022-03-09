Automotive Digital Mapping Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Automotive Digital Mapping Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Digital Mapping in Global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Automotive Digital Mapping market was valued at 14960 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 19530 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Digital Mapping companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- GIS
- LiDAR
- Digital Orthophotography
- Others
China Automotive Digital Mapping Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Automotive Digital Mapping Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Autonomous Cars
- Logistics Control Systems
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
- Others
Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Total Automotive Digital Mapping Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Total Automotive Digital Mapping Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
- Apple
- ESRI
- Autonavi
- Microsoft
- Tomtom
- Mapbox
- DigitalGlobe
- Here
- MiTAC International
- Nearmap
- Navinfo
- Mapquest
- Zenrin
- Living Map
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Digital Mapping Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Digital Mapping Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Digital Mapping Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Digital Mapping Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Digital Mapping Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Digital Mapping Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Automotive Digital Mapping Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Digital Mapping Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Digital Mapping Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Digital Mapping Companies
