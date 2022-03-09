Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) market was valued at 22020 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 24470 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- C-EPS
- P-EPS
- R-EPS
Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- JTEKT
- Bosch
- NSK
- Nexteer
- ZF
- Mobis
- Showa
- Thyssenkrupp
- Mando
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Product Type
