Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Geospatial Analytics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Automotive Geospatial Analytics market was valued at 40540 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 69560 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Geospatial Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Software & Solutions
- Services
China Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Safety and Navigation
- Insurance
- Logistics
- Others
Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Total Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Total Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
- IBM
- ESRI
- Pitney Bowes
- SAP
- Oracle
- Alteryx
- Bentley Systems
- Harris
- DigitalGlobe
- Hexagon AB
- Teradata
- Trimble
- Maplarge
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Geospatial Analytics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Automotive Geospatial Analytics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Companies
