Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Geospatial Analytics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automotive Geospatial Analytics market was valued at 40540 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 69560 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Geospatial Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Software & Solutions

Services

China Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Safety and Navigation

Insurance

Logistics

Others

Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IBM

ESRI

Google

Pitney Bowes

SAP

Oracle

Alteryx

Bentley Systems

Harris

DigitalGlobe

Hexagon AB

Teradata

Trimble

Maplarge

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Geospatial Analytics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Global Companies Automotive Geospatial Analytics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Companies

