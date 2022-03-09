Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive Glass Fiber Composites companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market was valued at 2008.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2265.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Glass Fiber Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Thermoplastics

Others

Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Interior

Exterior

Structural Assembly

Power Train Components

Others

Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Glass Fiber Composites revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Glass Fiber Composites revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Automotive Glass Fiber Composites sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive Glass Fiber Composites sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

Fiber Glass Industries

Saint-Gobain

Nippon Sheet Glass

Asahi Fiber Glass

Johns Manville

Lanxess

Braj Binani Group

Kemrock

Celanese

Binani Industries

China Beihai Fiberglass

China National Materials

Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials

Chongqing Polycomp International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Players in Global Market

