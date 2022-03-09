Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Automotive Glass Fiber Composites companies in 2020 (%)
The global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market was valued at 2008.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2265.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Glass Fiber Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Polyester
- Vinyl Ester
- Epoxy
- Polyurethane
- Thermoplastics
- Others
Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Interior
- Exterior
- Structural Assembly
- Power Train Components
- Others
Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Glass Fiber Composites revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Glass Fiber Composites revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Glass Fiber Composites sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Automotive Glass Fiber Composites sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Owens Corning
- Jushi Group
- PPG Industries
- Fiber Glass Industries
- Saint-Gobain
- Nippon Sheet Glass
- Asahi Fiber Glass
- Johns Manville
- Lanxess
- Braj Binani Group
- Kemrock
- Celanese
- Binani Industries
- China Beihai Fiberglass
- China National Materials
- Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials
- Chongqing Polycomp International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Players in Global Market
