Automotive Heat Shields Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Heat Shields in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Heat Shields Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Heat Shields Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Heat Shields companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automotive Heat Shields market was valued at 13760 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 17780 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Heat Shields manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Heat Shields Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Heat Shields Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Rigid Heat Shield

Flexible Heat Shield

Textile Heat Shield

Global Automotive Heat Shields Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Heat Shields Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Heat Shields Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Heat Shields Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Heat Shields revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Heat Shields revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Automotive Heat Shields sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Heat Shields sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sumitomoriko

DUPONT

Autoneum

Elringklinger

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

DANA

Lydall

Morgan

Zhuzhou Times

Tuopu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Heat Shields Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Heat Shields Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Heat Shields Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Heat Shields Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive Heat Shields Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Automotive Heat Shields Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Heat Shields Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Heat Shields Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Heat Shields Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Heat Shields Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Heat Shields Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Heat Shields Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Heat Shields Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Heat Shields Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Heat Shields Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Heat Shields Companies

