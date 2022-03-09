IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of IR and Thermal Imaging Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market was valued at 3274.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4430.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IR and Thermal Imaging Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Portable

Stationary

China IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Security

Research And Development

Construction Industry

Ocean

Transport

The Police

Monitoring System

Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Flir Systems

L-3 Communications Holdings

ULIS

Lockheed Martin

Bae Systems plc

DRS Technologies

Elbit Systems

Raytheon

Sofradir Group

Thermoteknix Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Global Companies IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Companies

