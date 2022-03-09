Solar Panel Module Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solar Panel Module Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Panel Module in global, including the following market information:
- Global Solar Panel Module Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Solar Panel Module Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Solar Panel Module companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solar Panel Module market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monocrystalline Silicon Solar PV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solar Panel Module include Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Hanwha Q CELLS, First Solar, Yingli Green, SFCE and ReneSola and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solar Panel Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solar Panel Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solar Panel Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Monocrystalline Silicon Solar PV
- Polycrystalline Silicon Solar PV
- Thin-Film Solar PV
Global Solar Panel Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solar Panel Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Solar Panel Module Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solar Panel Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Solar Panel Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Solar Panel Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Solar Panel Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Solar Panel Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Trina Solar
- Canadian Solar
- JinkoSolar
- JA Solar
- Hanwha Q CELLS
- First Solar
- Yingli Green
- SFCE
- ReneSola
- SunPower Corp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solar Panel Module Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solar Panel Module Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solar Panel Module Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solar Panel Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solar Panel Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solar Panel Module Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solar Panel Module Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solar Panel Module Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solar Panel Module Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solar Panel Module Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solar Panel Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Panel Module Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Panel Module Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Panel Module Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Panel Module Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Panel Module Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
