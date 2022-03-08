Wireless Power Receivers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wireless Power Receivers in global, including the following market information:

Global Wireless Power Receivers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wireless Power Receivers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wireless Power Receivers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wireless Power Receivers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inductive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wireless Power Receivers include Sumsung Electronics, Texas Instruments, Powermat Technologies, WiTricity, Qualcomm, Semtech, TDK, Analog Devices and Renesas Electronics Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wireless Power Receivers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wireless Power Receivers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wireless Power Receivers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inductive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

Capacitive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

Global Wireless Power Receivers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wireless Power Receivers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Others

Global Wireless Power Receivers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wireless Power Receivers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wireless Power Receivers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wireless Power Receivers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wireless Power Receivers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wireless Power Receivers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sumsung Electronics

Texas Instruments

Powermat Technologies

WiTricity

Qualcomm

Semtech

TDK

Analog Devices

Renesas Electronics Corporation

NXP Semiconductor

STMicroelectronic

ROHM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wireless Power Receivers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wireless Power Receivers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wireless Power Receivers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wireless Power Receivers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wireless Power Receivers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wireless Power Receivers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wireless Power Receivers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wireless Power Receivers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wireless Power Receivers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wireless Power Receivers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wireless Power Receivers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wireless Power Receivers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wireless Power Receivers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless Power Receivers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wireless Power Receivers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless Power Receivers Companies

