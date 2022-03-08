Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Powertrain Control Modules in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Powertrain Control Modules companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gasoline Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Powertrain Control Modules include Robert Bosch, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Magneti Marelli, Honda, Delphi Automotive, Ricardo and Magna Powertrain, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Powertrain Control Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gasoline
- Diesel
- CNG
- LPG
- Alternative Fuels
Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Powertrain Control Modules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Powertrain Control Modules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Powertrain Control Modules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Powertrain Control Modules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Robert Bosch
- Continental
- ZF Friedrichshafen
- Denso
- Magneti Marelli
- Honda
- Delphi Automotive
- Ricardo
- Magna Powertrain
- Hitachi Automotive System
- Mitsubishi Electric
- General Motors (AC DELCO)
- Eaton Corp
- FTP Industrial
- AVL Engineering Company
- Fijitsu
- Hyundai KEFICO
- Visteon
- Borg Warner
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Powertrain Control Modules Product Type
