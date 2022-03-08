Ethernet Media Converters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethernet Media Converters in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethernet Media Converters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethernet Media Converters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ethernet Media Converters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethernet Media Converters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

10Mbps Media Converter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethernet Media Converters include Moxa, Advantech (B&B Electronics), LCSI, Siemens, Phoenix Contact, L-com, Antaira, Cisco and Red Lion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethernet Media Converters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethernet Media Converters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ethernet Media Converters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

10Mbps Media Converter

10/100Mbps Media Converter

10/100/1000Mbps Media Converter

Gigabit Media Converter

Others

Global Ethernet Media Converters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ethernet Media Converters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Ethernet Media Converters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ethernet Media Converters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethernet Media Converters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethernet Media Converters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethernet Media Converters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ethernet Media Converters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Moxa

Advantech (B&B Electronics)

LCSI

Siemens

Phoenix Contact

L-com

Antaira

Cisco

Red Lion

MICROSENS

EtherWAN Systems

Westermo

Shenzhen 3onedata Technology

GE Digital Energy

Versa Technology

Atop Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethernet Media Converters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethernet Media Converters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethernet Media Converters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethernet Media Converters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethernet Media Converters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethernet Media Converters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethernet Media Converters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethernet Media Converters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethernet Media Converters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethernet Media Converters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethernet Media Converters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethernet Media Converters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethernet Media Converters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethernet Media Converters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethernet Media Converters Companies

