Fluid Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluid Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Fluid Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fluid Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Fluid Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fluid Sensors market was valued at 9855.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12090 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Contact Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fluid Sensors include NXP Semiconductor, Gems Sensors, Honeywell Corporation, BOSCH, Schneider Electric, SICK, General Electric Company and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fluid Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluid Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fluid Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Contact

Non-Contact

Global Fluid Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fluid Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Food and Beverages

Power Generation

Chemical

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Others

Global Fluid Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fluid Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fluid Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fluid Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fluid Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Fluid Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NXP Semiconductor

Gems Sensors

Honeywell Corporation

BOSCH

Schneider Electric

SICK

General Electric Company

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

