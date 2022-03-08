March 8, 2022

Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Mica Tape for Insulation market was valued at 539.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

 

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

 

Mica Tape is a high quality insulation material, non-toxic, tasteless, high temperature resistance, high pressure resistance, anti-aging, corrosion resistance, dielectric strength up to A-level. Especially its high temperature resistance and re-processing cannot be replaced by other material, and is the best high temperature resistance, insulation material.Mica Tapes are mainly classified into the following types: Mica Glass Tapes and Mica Polyester Tapes. Mica Glass Tapes accounted for the larger part of the revenue market, with 70.79% in 2019. In terms of voltage, Mica Tape for Insulation can be divided into the following types: 3.3 to 6 kV, > 6 kV to 10 kV and > 10 kV. The proportion of > 6 kV to 10 kV is about 49.24% in 2019.

 

By Market Verdors:

 

  • ISOVOLTA Group
  • VonRoll
  • Nippon Rika
  • Elinar (Cogebi)
  • Jufeng
  • Krempel
  • Taihu
  • Shanghai Tongli
  • Chhaperia
  • OKABE MICA
  • Spbsluda
  • Glory Mica
  • Electrolock
  • Jyoti
  • Sakti Mica
  • Ruby Mica

 

By Types:

 

  • Mica Glass Tape
  • Mica Polyester Tape

 

By Applications:

 

  • 3.3 to 6 kV
  • > 6 kV to 10 kV
  • > 10 kV

 

Key Indicators Analysed

 

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

 

Key Reasons to Purchase

 

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mica Tape for Insulation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Mica Glass Tape

1.4.3 Mica Polyester Tape

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 3.3 to 6 kV

1.5.3 > 6 kV to 10 kV

1.5.4 > 10 kV

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market

1.8.1 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Mica Tape for Insulation Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Mica Tape for Insulation Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021

