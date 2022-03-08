2022-2027 Global and Regional Sanitary Metal Ware Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Sanitary Metal Ware market was valued at 197.21 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 14.57% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sanitary Metal Ware generally refers to the metal decorations inside the bathroom. Due to differences among Sanitary Metal Ware pendant, style, and functions, the product price varies widely. Sanitary Metal Ware, generally include faucets, showers, floor drain, towel racks, glass platform, toilet paper holder, basket and so on in bathroom use. Due to the frequent use and product fast updating of bathroom accessories, the Sanitary Metal Ware belongs to consumable item.

The Sanitary Metal Ware market is relatively fragmented in the mid-to-high-end segment, where the top 10 brands commanded only 40.94% revenue share of the market as at end-2015 in China market. Market statistics show that there are around 13 suppliers in China with total annual revenue of over 80,000 RMB. China-based JOYOU leads the competition in terms of sales, brand awareness and consumer preference.

It is followed by local producer JOMOO in the second place and US-based Kohler in the third place. TOTO and Moen, both popular brands, are in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Export-wise, leading players include HUIDA, Swell, SEAGULL, Lota, GLOBE UNION and Delong. The development of Sanitary Metal Ware industry has been in a downward trend. However, with the economy in the form of improved macro-control of national policy, the development of real estate continues to raise, overall market situation of Sanitary Metal Ware industry will certainly begin to turn better along with the market. Especially the large population of house-purchase and high renovation demand, this situation will be continued in the future, therefore, Sanitary Metal Ware industry still has much development space and full expectation in market prospects.

The emergence and development of economic commerce has a profound impact on the traditional economic and trade activities, which not only increase the vitality of the global economy, but also change people`s traditional ways of working and thinking. In any Sanitary Metal Ware companies, cost control is most critical factor to obtain the maximum profit. According to the US “Forbes”, the statistics show that economic commerce can save 5% to 10% of corporate transaction costs. Health and water conservation is still a main topic of Sanitary Metal Ware industry for many years.

Environmental degradation aroused world attention to the fate of the planet, and energy conservation has become the major issues. For the Sanitary Metal Ware industry consumers, many people began to look drawn from the price, such as this product is suitable to the style of your home, brand quality, product color, cost performance, and environmental protection has become the focus of consumer purchase reference. Especially due to the improved economic life, more people are increasingly concerned about the health, and environmental protection naturally becomes the key pointy. The most important thing is that environmental protection is not just the responsibility, but also the future development trend in Sanitary Metal Ware industry.

By Market Verdors:

JOYOU

JOMOO

Kohler

TOTO

Moen

Lota

Grohe

Swell

Roca

Hansgrohe

Huayi

American Standard

Delta

HUIDA

Delong

SEAGULL

Villeroy & Boch

OLE

GLOBE UNION

Argentcrystal

SUNLOT

HHSN

By Types:

Faucets

Showers

Floor drain

Sanitary pendant (Towel rack, paper holder, etc.)

Some other accessories

By Applications:

Household

Commercial

Real Estate project

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Sanitary Metal Ware Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Sanitary Metal Ware Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sanitary Metal Ware (Volume and Value) by Application

