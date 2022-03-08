2022-2027 Global and Regional Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market was valued at 109.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Triglycidal Isocyanurate (TGIC) is an odorless white powder or granules. It is insoluble in water and has the potential to be explosive.Triglycidal Isocyanurate is widely used as a cross-linking agent or curing agent in powder coating industry, It is used also in the printed circuit board industry, electrical insulation and as a stabilizer in plastic industry.The global TGIC industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, China, Japan, such as Nissan Chemical, HUANGSHAN HUAHUI, Huangshan Jinfeng and Anshan Runde. At present, Nissan Chemical is the world leader, holding 23.76% production market share in 2017.

TGIC downstream is wide and recently TGIC has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Powder Coating Industry, Printed Circuit Board, Electrical Insulation , Plastic Industry and others. Globally, the TGIC market is mainly driven by growing demand for Powder Coating Industry. Powder Coating Industry accounts for nearly 37.28% of total downstream consumption of TGIC in global. TGIC can be mainly divided into Industrial Grade and Electronic Grade which Industrial Grade about 58.47% of TGIC market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of TGIC.

By Market Verdors:

Nissan Chemical

HUANGSHAN HUAHUI

Huangshan Jinfeng

Anshan Runde

Tech-Powder (Huangshan)

NIUTANG

UMC Corp

Kunshan Xin Kui

By Types:

Electronic Grade TGIC

Industrial Grade TGIC

By Applications:

Powder Coating

Printed Circuit Board

Electrical Insulation

Plastic Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

