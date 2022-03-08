DSL Modem Routers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A DSL modem router is a two-in-one device that combines a DSL modem with a router, which is a device that helps direct traffic around your home network. For instance, a router lets a family with multiple computers connect each one to the Internet at the same time, but also share files with each other without going online. Some DSL modem router combos also allow users to connect to the network wirelessly, which is great for laptops and tablets.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DSL Modem Routers in global, including the following market information:

Global DSL Modem Routers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global DSL Modem Routers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five DSL Modem Routers companies in 2021 (%)

The global DSL Modem Routers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

802.11ac Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of DSL Modem Routers include D-Link, NETGEAR, TP-Link, Actiontec Electronics, Motorola Network, ASUS, Linksys (Belkin), DrayTek and Zyxel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the DSL Modem Routers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DSL Modem Routers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DSL Modem Routers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

802.11ac

802.11b/g/n

Global DSL Modem Routers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DSL Modem Routers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Global DSL Modem Routers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DSL Modem Routers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DSL Modem Routers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DSL Modem Routers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies DSL Modem Routers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies DSL Modem Routers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

D-Link

NETGEAR

TP-Link

Actiontec Electronics

Motorola Network

ASUS

Linksys (Belkin)

DrayTek

Zyxel

TRENDnet

Zoom Telephonics

Tenda Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DSL Modem Routers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global DSL Modem Routers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global DSL Modem Routers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global DSL Modem Routers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global DSL Modem Routers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global DSL Modem Routers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DSL Modem Routers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global DSL Modem Routers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global DSL Modem Routers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global DSL Modem Routers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global DSL Modem Routers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DSL Modem Routers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers DSL Modem Routers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Modem Routers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DSL Modem Routers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSL Modem Routers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

