Feedthrough Capacitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A feed-through capacitor in which a composite dielectric layer made of a mixed material containing a resin material and dielectric material powder is arranged between a feedthrough terminal and an outer electrode terminal surrounding this feedthrough terminal, a capacitance being formed between the feed through terminal and the outer electrode terminal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Feedthrough Capacitors in global, including the following market information:

Global Feedthrough Capacitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Feedthrough Capacitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Pcs)

Global top five Feedthrough Capacitors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Feedthrough Capacitors market was valued at 185.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 223.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Layer Feedthrough Capacitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Feedthrough Capacitors include Kyocera (AVX), TDK, Kemet, Murata, Vishay, API Technologies, TE Connectivity, Schaffner and MARUWA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Feedthrough Capacitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Feedthrough Capacitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Pcs)

Global Feedthrough Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Layer Feedthrough Capacitors

Multilayer Feedthrough Capacitors

Global Feedthrough Capacitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Pcs)

Global Feedthrough Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Military & Defence

Others

Global Feedthrough Capacitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Pcs)

Global Feedthrough Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Feedthrough Capacitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Feedthrough Capacitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Feedthrough Capacitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Pcs)

Key companies Feedthrough Capacitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kyocera (AVX)

TDK

Kemet

Murata

Vishay

API Technologies

TE Connectivity

Schaffner

MARUWA

CTS Corporation

Presidio Components

SUMIDA CORPORATION

Chengdu Shieldtechnic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Feedthrough Capacitors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Feedthrough Capacitors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Feedthrough Capacitors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Feedthrough Capacitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Feedthrough Capacitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Feedthrough Capacitors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Feedthrough Capacitors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Feedthrough Capacitors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Feedthrough Capacitors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Feedthrough Capacitors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Feedthrough Capacitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feedthrough Capacitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Feedthrough Capacitors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feedthrough Capacitors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feedthrough Capacitors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feedthrough Capacitors Companies

4 Sights by Product

