Industrial Grade Wax Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Grade Wax in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Grade Wax Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Grade Wax Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Industrial Grade Wax companies in 2020 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Grade Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Industrial Grade Wax Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Grade Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Fossil Based

Synthetic Based

Bio Based

Global Industrial Grade Wax Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Grade Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Candle

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Packaging

Rubber

Pharmaceutical

Adhesive & Sealant

Inks & Coating

Others

Global Industrial Grade Wax Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Grade Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Grade Wax revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Grade Wax revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Industrial Grade Wax sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Grade Wax sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Sinopec

Royal Dutch Shell

Petroleo Brasileiro

Exxon Mobil

Sasol

Lukoil

Numaligarh Refinery

HCI

Sonneborn

The Blayson Group

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Calumet Specialty Products

The International Group

Kerax Limited

Iberceras Specialties

The Darent Wax

