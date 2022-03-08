Industrial Grade Wax Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Industrial Grade Wax Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20272 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Grade Wax in global, including the following market information:
- Global Industrial Grade Wax Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Industrial Grade Wax Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
- Global top five Industrial Grade Wax companies in 2020 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Grade Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Industrial Grade Wax Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
- Global Industrial Grade Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Fossil Based
- Synthetic Based
- Bio Based
Global Industrial Grade Wax Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
- Global Industrial Grade Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Candle
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Packaging
- Rubber
- Pharmaceutical
- Adhesive & Sealant
- Inks & Coating
- Others
Global Industrial Grade Wax Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
- Global Industrial Grade Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Grade Wax revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Grade Wax revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Grade Wax sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Industrial Grade Wax sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Sinopec
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Petroleo Brasileiro
- Exxon Mobil
- Sasol
- Lukoil
- Numaligarh Refinery
- HCI
- Sonneborn
- The Blayson Group
- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
- Calumet Specialty Products
- The International Group
- Kerax Limited
- Iberceras Specialties
- The Darent Wax
