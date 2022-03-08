Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Wood Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Synthetic Wood Adhesives companies in 2020 (%)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research Methodology – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-synthetic-wood-adhesives-2021-2027-822

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Wood Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Solvent-based

Water-based

Solventless

Others

Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Furniture

Plywood

Particle Board

Flooring & Decks

Cabinet

Windows & Doors

Others

Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Wood Adhesives revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Wood Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Wood Adhesives sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Synthetic Wood Adhesives sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Henkel

3M

Sika

H.B. Fuller

BASF

DowDuPont

Ashland

Kansai Paint

Arkema (Bostik)

Akzonobel

Royal DSM

Huntsman International

Pidilite Industries

Jubilant Industries

Asian Paints

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-synthetic-wood-adhesives-2021-2027-822

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports