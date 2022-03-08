Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20272 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Wood Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
- Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
- Global top five Synthetic Wood Adhesives companies in 2020 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Wood Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
- Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Solvent-based
- Water-based
- Solventless
- Others
Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
- Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Furniture
- Plywood
- Particle Board
- Flooring & Decks
- Cabinet
- Windows & Doors
- Others
Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
- Global Synthetic Wood Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Synthetic Wood Adhesives revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Synthetic Wood Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Synthetic Wood Adhesives sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Synthetic Wood Adhesives sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Henkel
- 3M
- Sika
- H.B. Fuller
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Ashland
- Kansai Paint
- Arkema (Bostik)
- Akzonobel
- Royal DSM
- Huntsman International
- Pidilite Industries
- Jubilant Industries
- Asian Paints
