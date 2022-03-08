March 8, 2022

Military Hovercraft Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Hovercraft in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Military Hovercraft Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
  • Global Military Hovercraft Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
  • Global top five Military Hovercraft companies in 2020 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Military Hovercraft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Military Hovercraft Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

 

  • Global Military Hovercraft Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
  • Diesel Power Type
  • Gas Power Type
  • Other

Global Military Hovercraft Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

 

  • Global Military Hovercraft Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
  • Defense
  • Homeland Security

Global Military Hovercraft Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

 

  • Global Military Hovercraft Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Military Hovercraft revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Military Hovercraft revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Military Hovercraft sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Military Hovercraft sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

 

  • Universal Hovercraft
  • Meyer Neptun Group
  • Aerohod
  • AirLift Hovercraft
  • Almaz Shipbuilding
  • Bland Group
  • Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE)
  • Hovertechnics
  • Neoteric Hovercraft
  • ABS Hovercraft
  • Feodosia Shipbuilding Company
  • The British Hovercraft Company
  • Mercier-Jones
  • Viper Hovercraft
  • Kvichak Marine Industries

