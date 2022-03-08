Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20272 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants companies in 2020 (%)
- The global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
- MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Water Based
- Solvent Based
- Hot-Melt
- Others
Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Packaging
- Construction
- Automotive
- Others
Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
- 3M
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Arkema
- H.B. Fuller
- Henkel
- Sika
- Huntsman
- Illinois Tool Works
- Hexion
- Eastman Chemical
- Ashland
- Scott Bader
