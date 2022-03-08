Forged Steel Valves Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Forged Steel Valves in global, including the following market information:

Global Forged Steel Valves Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Forged Steel Valves Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Forged Steel Valves companies in 2020 (%)

The global Forged Steel Valves market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Forged Steel Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Forged Steel Valves Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Forged Steel Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Forged Steel Check Valves

Forged Steel Globe Valves

Forged Steel Gate Valves

Global Forged Steel Valves Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Forged Steel Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Oil and Gas Industries

Power Industry

Commercial

Others

Global Forged Steel Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Forged Steel Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Forged Steel Valves revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Forged Steel Valves revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Forged Steel Valves sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Forged Steel Valves sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Velan

Tecofi

Haitima

Dixon Valve

Powell Valves

Davis Valve

Oswal Valves

Beric Davis

Fortune Valve

Kinka Kikai

KOJO Valve

GWC Valve

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Forged Steel Valves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Forged Steel Valves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Forged Steel Valves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Forged Steel Valves Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Forged Steel Valves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Forged Steel Valves Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Forged Steel Valves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Forged Steel Valves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Forged Steel Valves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Forged Steel Valves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Forged Steel Valves Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Forged Steel Valves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Forged Steel Valves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Forged Steel Valves Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Forged Steel Valves Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Forged Steel Valves Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global

