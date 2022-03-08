Display Backlighting Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Display Backlighting market was valued at 2862.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A backlight is a form of illumination used in liquid crystal displays (LCDs). The penetration rate of LED backlights are above 90%. LED backlights have almost taken over CCFL backlights. Display Backlighting refer to a LED backlit in this report.At present, in developed countries, the display backlighting industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese LED production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. China`s display backlighting industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved. Currently, China has become a large international consumption country of display backlighting, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import. The global display backlighting industry has reached a production volume of approximately 77628 KK Pcs in 2015. The top four manufacturers are Samsung, NICHIA, LG Innotek and Epistar. Other key manufacturers include Lumileds, Seoul Semiconductor, TOYODA GOSEI, Unity Opto Technology, GENESIS Photonics, Shenzhen jufei optoelectronics, Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics and Foshan NationStar Semiconductor. By application, the global display backlighting market is segmented into small sized and Mid and large sized backlight, which are widely used for smartphone, PC monitor, Notebook, tablets and LCD TV. The weaker LCD TV market greatly thwarted traditional LED backlight manufacturers` performance in 2015, leading to declining backlight demands. The application market is saturated and the OLED technology have a quick development in recent years, the demand for the LED backlighting is decreaseing. The giants like Samsung and LG have transfer to the OLED technology, it can be forecast that the LED backlight will keep a decreasing trend in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Samsung

NICHIA

LG Innotek

Epistar

Lumileds

Seoul Semiconductor

TOYODA GOSEI

Unity Opto Technology

GENESIS Photonics

Shenzhen jufei optoelectronics

Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics

Foshan NationStar Semiconductor

By Types:

Small-sized

Mid and Large-sized

By Applications:

Smartphone

Notebook

Tablet

Desktop PC

LCD TV

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Display Backlighting Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Display Backlighting Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Display Backlighting Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Display Backlighting Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Display Backlighting Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Display Backlighting Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Display Backlighting (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Display Backlighting Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Display Backlighting Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Display Backlighting (Volume and Value) by Application

