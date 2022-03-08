2022-2027 Global and Regional Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber market was valued at 281.01 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 25.18% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 64.69% production share of the market in 2016. Automotive Industry accounted for the largest market with about 53.28% share of the global consumption in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% from 2017 to 2023. With over 24.78% share in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market, Building & Construction was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.16%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2023. Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2022 to 2017. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain a decline trend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

By Market Verdors:

Lanxess

ExxonMobil

DOW

SK Chemical

JSR/Kumho

Sumitomo

Lion Elastomers

MITSUI

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SABIC

Eni

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical

By Types:

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

By Applications:

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

