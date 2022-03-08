2022-2027 Global and Regional Pimozide Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Pimozide market was valued at 12.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pimozide (sold under the brand name Orap) is an antipsychotic drug of the diphenylbutylpiperidine class. It was discovered at Janssen Pharmaceutica in 1963. It has a high potency compared to chlorpromazine (ratio 50-70:1). On a weight basis it is even more potent than haloperidol. It also has special neurologic indications for Tourette syndrome and resistant tics. The side effects include akathisia, tardive dyskinesia, and, more rarely, neuroleptic malignant syndrome and prolongation of the QT interval.The global average price of Pimozide is in the increasing trend, from 1.13 USD/Unit in 2013 to 1.19 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Pimozide includes 1Mg, 2Mg, 4Mg, and the proportion of 2Mg in 2017 is about 53%. Pimozide is widely used in hospitals, drugstores and other places. The most proportion of Pimozide is used for hospitals in 2017 is 54%.

By Market Verdors:

Teva

Par Pharmaceutical

Johnson & Johnson

Eumedica

Pharmascience

Domina Pharmaceuticals

Aa Pharma

By Types:

1Mg

2Mg

4Mg

By Applications:

Hospitals

Drugstores

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

