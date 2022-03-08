March 8, 2022

2022-2027 Global and Regional Welding Equipment & Consumables Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

grandresearchstore

The global Welding Equipment & Consumables market was valued at 1889.84 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.48% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

By Market Verdors:

 

  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Lincoln Electric
  • Miller Electric
  • Air Liquide
  • Colfax
  • Arcon Welding
  • Doncasters Group, Ltd.
  • DAIHEN Corporation
  • ROFIN-SINAR Technologies, Inc.
  • ESAB Group
  • Fronius International GmbH
  • Kiswel Inc.
  • Senor Metals Private Limited
  • Miyachi America Corporation
  • Sonics & Materials, Inc.
  • Obara Corporation
  • Voestalpine AG

By Types:

  • Arc Welding
  • Resistant Welding
  • Oxy-Fuel Welding
  • Laser-Beam Welding

By Applications:

  • Automobile & Transportation
  • Building & Construction
  • Marine
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Oil & Gas
  • Metal Working

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Welding Equipment & Consumables Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Welding Equipment & Consumables Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Welding Equipment & Consumables Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Welding Equipment & Consumables Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Welding Equipment & Consumables Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Welding Equipment & Consumables Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Welding Equipment & Consumables (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Welding Equipment & Consumables Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Welding Equipment & Consumables Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
