2022-2027 Global and Regional XRF Analysers Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global XRF Analysers market was valued at 649.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

XRF Analyzers are devices by using XRF to identify the elements contained with a sample material. XRF is an acronym for x-ray fluorescence, a process whereby electrons are displaced from their atomic orbital positions, releasing a burst of energy that is characteristic of a specific element. This release of energy is then registered by the detector in then XRF instrument, which in turn categorizes the energies by element. United States was the largest production market with a market share of 25.23% in 2012 and 25.22% in 2017 with a decrease of 0.01%. Europe ranked the second market with the market share of 24.47% in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

AMETEK

Thermo Fisher

Shimadzu

Rigaku

Oxford-Instruments

HORIBA

Hitachi High-tech

Olympus Innov-X

Bruker

BSI

Malvern Panalytical

Skyray

Focused Photonics

By Types:

Wavelength Dispersive (WDXRF)

Energy Dispersive (EDXRF)

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Environmental

Mining Industry

