Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) in global, including the following market information:
Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) market was valued at 17470 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22870 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rapeseed Methyl Ester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) include KLK Oleo, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), BASF, Wilmar International Limited, P&G Chemicals, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy and Alnor Oil Co.Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Rapeseed Methyl Ester
- Soy Methyl Ester
- Palm Oil Methyl Ester
- Other
Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fuels
- Lubricants
- Coatings
- Metal Working Fluids
- Other
Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- KLK Oleo
- Cargill
- Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
- BASF
- Wilmar International Limited
- P&G Chemicals
- Emery Oleochemicals Group
- Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy
- Alnor Oil Co.Inc
- Berg + Schmidt
- Sigma-Aldrich
- PEMEX
- Shin Nihon Yushi Kogyo
- Archer Petroleum
- Macro Secco Plastic Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Compani
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
China Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Sales Market Report 2021