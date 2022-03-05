Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) in global, including the following market information:

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6915780/global-fatty-acid-methyl-ester-2022-2028-799

Global top five Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) market was valued at 17470 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22870 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rapeseed Methyl Ester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) include KLK Oleo, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), BASF, Wilmar International Limited, P&G Chemicals, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy and Alnor Oil Co.Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rapeseed Methyl Ester

Soy Methyl Ester

Palm Oil Methyl Ester

Other

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fuels

Lubricants

Coatings

Metal Working Fluids

Other

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KLK Oleo

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

BASF

Wilmar International Limited

P&G Chemicals

Emery Oleochemicals Group

Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy

Alnor Oil Co.Inc

Berg + Schmidt

Sigma-Aldrich

PEMEX

Shin Nihon Yushi Kogyo

Archer Petroleum

Macro Secco Plastic Material

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-fatty-acid-methyl-ester-2022-2028-799-6915780

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Compani

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

China Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global and China Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Sales Market Report 2021