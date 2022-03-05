Global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink market was valued at 526.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.67% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Anti-counterfeit printing ink is one of the most important parts of anti-counterfeit technology. It is one of the special printing inks after a series of special processing. Anti-counterfeit printing ink is widely used in banknote, official identity documents, postage stamps, tax banderoles, security labels and product markings. Anti-counterfeit printing inks have various functions. Some anti-counterfeit printing inks can show special colors, be invisible or not under specific conditions such as ultraviolet ray irradiation, infrared irradiation, sunlight irradiation, specific temperature and humidity. Anti-counterfeit printing inks can be applied in various printing solutions like intaglio printing, silkscreen printing, letterpress printing and offset printing. The main production regions are concentrated in the Europe and USA. The China and Japan has relative little production. The Europe and USA occupy half of the market share. For the companies, none of the company can occupy 10% market share.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

UV Fluorescent Inks

Thermochromatic Inks

Optically Variable Inks

Humidity Sensitive Inks

Infrared Fluorescent Inks

Pressure Sensitive Inks

By Applications:

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Security Labels

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 UV Fluorescent Inks

1.4.3 Thermochromatic Inks

1.4.4 Optically Variable Inks

1.4.5 Humidity Sensitive Inks

1.4.6 Infrared Fluorescent Inks

1.4.7 Pressure Sensitive Inks

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Banknotes

1.5.3 Official Identity Documents

1.5.4 Tax Banderoles

1.5.5 Security Labels

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market

1.8.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

