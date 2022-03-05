Global Siliconized Film Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Siliconized Film market was valued at 181.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Siliconized Film also called silicone coated film, which is a film with a silicone coated surface, serves as an easily separated liner for labels.The global production of siliconized film increased from 3895 Million Sq.m in 2013 to 4618 Million Sq.m in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.15%. In 2017, the global siliconized film market is led by China. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. Currently, Loparex, Polyplex, Siliconature, Avery Dennison, UPM Raflatac and Mondi are the leaders of siliconized film industry. Loparex is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Loparex was 715.2 Million Sq.m, and the company held a production share of 15.09%. In Europe and the United States, Loparex, Siliconature, UPM Raflatac, Mondi and Laufenberg GmbHy are the market leader. Loparex, Polyplex, Siliconature, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Nan Ya Plastics, Toray and Xinfeng Group are leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

Siliconized films are mainly used for labels, tapes and medical products. In 2017, labels application hold 49% of the consumption market share. Release films are mainly used in the label industry because they are resistant to high temperatures and provide extreme durability. PET is a common film release liner substrate because its offers good tensile strength, and thermal stability. BOPP is used in highly specialized applications where its good chemical and abrasion resistance is needed. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. In the globe, emerging economies countries support labels and tapes industry.

By Market Verdors:

Loparex

Polyplex

Siliconature

Avery Dennison

UPM Raflatac

Mondi

Laufenberg GmbH

Infiana

Nan Ya Plastics

Rayven

Toray

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

YIHUA TORAY

NIPPA

Fujiko

TOYOBO

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

SJA Film Technologies

HYNT

3M

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Molymer Group

Garware Polyester

Ganpathy Industries

HSDTC

Xinfeng Group

Xing Yuan Release Film

Zhongxing New Material Technology

Road Ming Phenix Optical

Hengyu Film

By Types:

PET Substrate Siliconized Film

PE Substrate Siliconized Film

PP Substrate Siliconized Film

By Applications:

Labels

Tapes

Medical Products

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Siliconized Film Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Siliconized Film Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PET Substrate Siliconized Film

1.4.3 PE Substrate Siliconized Film

1.4.4 PP Substrate Siliconized Film

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Siliconized Film Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Labels

1.5.3 Tapes

1.5.4 Medical Products

1.5.5 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Siliconized Film Market

1.8.1 Global Siliconized Film Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Siliconized Film Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Siliconized Film Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Siliconized Film Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Siliconized Film Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Siliconized Film Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Siliconized Film Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

