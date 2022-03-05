Global Geosynthetics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Geosynthetics market was valued at 1551.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Geosynthetics is the term coined to describe a class of synthetic materials that has been developed for geotechnical applications. They are widely used in construction, containment, drainage systems, soil reinforcement and erosion, and transportationIn 2019, Geotextiles accounted for over 60% of the global Geosynthetics market. Building is the most widely used areas of Geosynthetics, with global applications accounting for about 35% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Solmax

Propex

Koninklijke TenCate

Geofabrics Australasia

DuPont

Huesker

NAUE

Tensar International

Freudenberg Group

Enviro Geosynthetics

Tenax

ACE Geosynthetics

Feicheng Lianyi

Taian Modern Plastic

Shandong Hongxiang New Geo-Material

By Types:

Geotextiles

Geomembranes

Geogrids

By Applications:

Building

Roads & Bridges

Agriculture

Dam

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Geosynthetics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Geosynthetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Geotextiles

1.4.3 Geomembranes

1.4.4 Geogrids

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Geosynthetics Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Building

1.5.3 Roads & Bridges

1.5.4 Agriculture

1.5.5 Dam

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Geosynthetics Market

1.8.1 Global Geosynthetics Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Geosynthetics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Geosynthetics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Geosynthetics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Geosynthetics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Geosynthetics Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Geosynthetics Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Geosynthetics Sales Volume

