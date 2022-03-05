Electric Swivel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Swivel in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Swivel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Swivel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Swivel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Swivel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mid-Sized Capsules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Swivel include Hangzhou Prosper, Moflon, JINPAT Electronics, Foxtac Electric, SenRing Electronics, Pan-link Technology, Jarch, TrueSci Fine Works and ByTune Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Electric Swivel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Swivel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Swivel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mid-Sized Capsules

Enclosed Power Thru-Bore

Enclosed Signal Thru-Bore

Global Electric Swivel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Swivel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Defense & Aerospace

Industrial & Commercial

Radar

Global Electric Swivel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Swivel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Swivel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Swivel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Swivel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Swivel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hangzhou Prosper

Moflon

JINPAT Electronics

Foxtac Electric

SenRing Electronics

Pan-link Technology

Jarch

TrueSci Fine Works

ByTune Electronics

Buildre Group

HRM electronics

Hangzhou Grand

Ziyo Electronics

Victory-way Electronics

