Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna are used in the terminal equipment including Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Wearables, IOT, and Automotive.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna in global, including the following market information:

Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Omni directional antennas Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna include Harada, Amphenol, Sunway, Molex, Skycross, Yokowa, Galtronics, Pulse and Speed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Omni directional antennas

Directional Antennas

Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Devices

IOT

Automotive

Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Harada

Amphenol

Sunway

Molex

Skycross

Yokowa

Galtronics

Pulse

Speed

Ethertronics

Hirschmann

Laird

Ace Tech

Shenglu

Inzi Controls

Fiamm

Sky-wave

3GTX

Auden

South-star

Deman

Tuko

Wutong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wi-Fi Wireless Antenna Companies

