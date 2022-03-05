Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors in global, including the following market information:
- Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Under 6.3V Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors include Murata, KYOCERA, TDK, Samsung Electro, Taiyo yuden, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Panasonic, Nichicon and Rubycon Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Under 6.3V
- 10V-100V
- 100V-500V
- 500V-630V
- Above 630V
Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Automotive Electronics
- Consumer Electronics
- Energy
- Other
Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Murata
- KYOCERA
- TDK
- Samsung Electro
- Taiyo yuden
- Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation
- Panasonic
- Nichicon
- Rubycon Corp
- Kemet
- Yageo
- Vishay
- Aihua
- Walsin
- Jianghai
- Lelon Electronics Corp
- CapXon
- Su’scon
- FengHua
- Maxwell
- Eyang Technology
- Huawei
- DARFON
- Elna
- Torch Electron
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
China Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and United States Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Sales Market Report 2021
Global Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition