Tactile Feedback Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tactile Feedback Device feedback in consumer-electronic devices enhances the user’s experience. It provides a sense of touch in a user-interface design and is the newest major interface on smartphones and other portable consumer-electronic devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tactile Feedback Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Tactile Feedback Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tactile Feedback Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Tactile Feedback Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tactile Feedback Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) Actuators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tactile Feedback Device include AAC Technologies, Nidec Corporation, MPlus Co.LTD, Jinlong Machinery & Electronics, Bluecom, Johnson Electric, Texas Instruments, TDK and Jahwa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Tactile Feedback Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tactile Feedback Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tactile Feedback Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) Actuators

Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAS)

Others

Global Tactile Feedback Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tactile Feedback Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet)

Wearable Device

Automotive

Household Appliances

Others

Global Tactile Feedback Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tactile Feedback Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tactile Feedback Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tactile Feedback Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tactile Feedback Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Tactile Feedback Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AAC Technologies

Nidec Corporation

MPlus Co.LTD

Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

Bluecom

Johnson Electric

Texas Instruments

TDK

Jahwa

PI Ceramic

Precision Microdrives

Novasentis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tactile Feedback Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tactile Feedback Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tactile Feedback Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tactile Feedback Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tactile Feedback Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tactile Feedback Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tactile Feedback Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tactile Feedback Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tactile Feedback Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tactile Feedback Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tactile Feedback Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tactile Feedback Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tactile Feedback Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tactile Feedback Device Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tactile Feedback Device Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tactile Feedback Device Companies

