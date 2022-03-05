Local Area Network Card Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Local Area Network Card is hardware devices that can be added to a computer, or they can be integrated into the main hardware of the computer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Local Area Network Card in global, including the following market information:

Global Local Area Network Card Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Local Area Network Card Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Local Area Network Card companies in 2021 (%)

The global Local Area Network Card market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

10 Mbps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Local Area Network Card include Intel, TP-Link, D-Link, Asus, Netgear, Netcore, FAST, B-Link and Mercury. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Local Area Network Card manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Local Area Network Card Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Local Area Network Card Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

10 Mbps

100 Mbps

1000 Mbps

10 Gbps

Other

Global Local Area Network Card Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Local Area Network Card Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Desktop Computer

Laptop

Other

Global Local Area Network Card Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Local Area Network Card Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Local Area Network Card revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Local Area Network Card revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Local Area Network Card sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Local Area Network Card sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Intel

TP-Link

D-Link

Asus

Netgear

Netcore

FAST

B-Link

Mercury

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Local Area Network Card Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Local Area Network Card Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Local Area Network Card Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Local Area Network Card Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Local Area Network Card Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Local Area Network Card Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Local Area Network Card Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Local Area Network Card Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Local Area Network Card Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Local Area Network Card Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Local Area Network Card Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Local Area Network Card Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Local Area Network Card Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Local Area Network Card Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Local Area Network Card Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Local Area Network Card Companies

