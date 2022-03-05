Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Varicose Veins Treatment Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Varicose Veins Treatment Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices market was valued at 1003.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1271.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Laser Ablation Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Varicose Veins Treatment Devices include AngioDynamics, Lumenis, Medtronic, Syneron Medical, Biolitec, Energist Group, Dornier MedTech, Eufoton SRL and Teleflex (Vascular Solutions), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Varicose Veins Treatment Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Laser Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Varicose Veins Treatment Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Varicose Veins Treatment Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Varicose Veins Treatment Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Varicose Veins Treatment Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AngioDynamics

Lumenis

Medtronic

Syneron Medical

Biolitec

Energist Group

Dornier MedTech

Eufoton SRL

Teleflex (Vascular Solutions)

El.En Group

WON TECH Co., Ltd

LSO Medical

Fosun Pharma

VVT Med

F Care Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Players in Global Market

Global Laser Treatment Devices of Varicose Veins Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

