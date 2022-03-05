Mobile Energy Storage System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A mobile energy storage system can provide much needed additional generation, peak shifting and grid support services at short notice, for short time periods or seasonally.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Energy Storage System in global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Energy Storage System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mobile Energy Storage System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mobile Energy Storage System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Energy Storage System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Li-ion battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Energy Storage System include Aquion Energy, Green Charge, LG Chem, Panasonic, NEC Energy Solutions, NRG Energy, Amperex Technology, Boston Power and China Aviation Lithium Battery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Mobile Energy Storage System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Energy Storage System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Energy Storage System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Li-ion battery

Sodium-based battery

Lead-acid battery

Others

Global Mobile Energy Storage System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Energy Storage System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Global Mobile Energy Storage System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Energy Storage System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Energy Storage System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Energy Storage System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mobile Energy Storage System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mobile Energy Storage System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aquion Energy

Green Charge

LG Chem

Panasonic

NEC Energy Solutions

NRG Energy

Amperex Technology

Boston Power

China Aviation Lithium Battery

EnerSys

GE Energy Storage

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Primus Power

SAFT

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Toshiba

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Energy Storage System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile Energy Storage System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile Energy Storage System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile Energy Storage System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile Energy Storage System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mobile Energy Storage System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Energy Storage System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile Energy Storage System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile Energy Storage System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mobile Energy Storage System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mobile Energy Storage System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Energy Storage System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile Energy Storage System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Energy Storage System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Energy Storage System Companies

